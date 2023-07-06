Giving respite to frequent commuters to the Rushikonda IT SEZ, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) resumed the buses to the SEZ from various localities in Visakhapatnam. The bus services commenced on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.

According to RTC Public Transport Officer A Appalaraju, 25 bus services would be running from towards IT Hills on various routes. These buses would connect various locations such as Madhurawada, Kommadi, Marikavalasa, and others via the highway and other localities along the beach road as well to the IT hills.

The following are the timings of the buses starting from RTC Complex- 6 am, 8 am, 10:45 am, 4 pm and 6 pm.

Timings of buses starting from Car Shed Junction in PM Palem are as follows- 6:30 am, 8:30 am, 9:30 am, 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm, and 6:30 pm. The bus timings from IT Hills are as follows- 7 am, 9 am, 9:55 am, 1 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm and 7 pm.

With companies like Infosys commending their operations soon in Visakhapatnam, the resumption of APSRTC buses to the IT SEZ in Rushikonda is a welcome move to ease the commute.

