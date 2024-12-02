State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha tried her hand at making a special tea (tandoori tea) at a stall at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam on 1 December night.

Anitha, who came to know that the tea at the stall is very famous, visited it and interacted with the gathering there. After observing the preparation of the special tea using a bronze vessel and a small pot, Home Minister Anitha herself was pictured making the ‘tandoori’ tea and tasting it.

Earlier, the Home Minister visited the CREDAI property show happening at Gadiraju Palace and Convention Centre on its concluding day. Speaking on the occasion, Anitha lauded the role of CREDAI, which organised the three-day event, in helping middle and lower-middle-class families to have their own house.

“The government, on its part, supports the organisation’s efforts by taking steps like fast approval of plans through single window system. Besides, the free sand policy is helping the construction sector a lot,” observed the Home Minister.

On encroachment of lands, Anitha said the government laid a special focus on it and a dedicated cell, with the support of the police, was set up to curb it.

Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, who was also present, was all praise for CREDAI, stating that it was contributing a lot for the growth of the housing sector. “The single window system not only simplifies the plan approval process but also accelerates growth in the sector,” he said.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu