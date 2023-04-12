A press release by the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association stated that the Visakhapatnam International Airport (VIA) witnessed significant growth in passenger traffic and aircraft movement during the 2022-23 financial year. The number of passengers who travelled via the Vizag airport amounted to 24,98,454, while the number of aircraft totalled 20,961 between April 2022 and March 2023.

A manifold increase in international flights was observed compared to the 2021-22 FY, during which only 64 foreign-bound flights flew in and out of the city. During 2022-23, the airport catered for a total of 506 international flights. The overall aircraft movement witnessed an impressive spike of 41.13%, compared to the 14,852 flights during the 2021-22 FY via the Visakhapatnam International Airport.

A proportional increase was recorded in the international passenger movement through Vizag, owing to the increase in international flight traffic. The 2022-23 FY witnessed 63,134 international passengers from VIA, a huge spike compared to the 2021-22 FY’s 2,979 international travellers.

The Visakhapatnam International Airport registered an overall passenger traffic growth of 55.14% against the 16,10,483 passengers in 2021-22. December 2022 recorded the best passenger traffic, with 2,45,518 footfalls, while June 2022 witnessed the highest aircraft movement with 1,869 flights.

