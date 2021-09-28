Following the impact of Cyclone Gulab, a continuous downpour, since Sunday in Vizag, left major parts of the Visakhapatnam International Airport submerged underwater. Water was all over the parking area and the road between the National Highway and the airport. To draw curtains on the commotion amongst the passengers, and provide a hassle-free journey, the Visakhapatnam Airport Director, K. Srinivas Rao, made it official this evening that the airport is completely functional and all flights are operational as scheduled.

Visakhapatnam Airport is fully functional. All flight operations are normal . No flight cancellations. All 13 Arrivals and 13 Departures as per schedule till now were catered to.. @AAI_Official @AAIRHQSR — Airport Director- Visakhapatnam Airport (@aaivspairport) September 28, 2021

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the Airport Director, informed that despite the cyclone, no flights at the Visakhapatnam airport were cancelled. He added, “There were around 22 movements (take-off and landing) on Monday. While a few movements were re-scheduled or delayed, we ensured that no flight was cancelled”. Mr Rao added that the Airport authorities were receiving repeated enquiries regarding Visakhapatnam flights so he made an official announcement.

While the severe downpour due to Cyclone Gulab is one reason for the airport getting waterlogged, the other reason is the release of floodwaters from the Meghadri Gedda Reservoir. On this, the Director said, “Water was released from the reservoir without any intimation. We had to immediately reschedule the departure of five flights . As precautionary measures”. He also added that boarding was stopped for a few hours to facilitate convenient departures.

The Visakhapatnam International Airport authorities immediately jumped into action and ensured pumps were used to drain excess water. Post 3:00 pm on Monday, the entire operations were functional as scheduled. On Tuesday, all 13 arrivals and departures were catered to successfully.