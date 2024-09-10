Now, the Visakhapatnam Airport has joined the group of airports which have the biometric boarding system with the facility, introduced in the name of Digi Yatra. Which has already been introduced at several airports in the country.

With an aim to facilitate passengers to travel paperless, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched Digi Yatra. The system makes the boarding process easy and faster as air passengers need not show their boarding passes anywhere.

To avail benefits of the system, passengers have to enroll for Digi Yatra. They have to download Digi Yatra app and link their Aadhar. They should also complete other formalities like photo and phone number verification. The passengers can also enroll for the system at the dedicated registration kiosks at selected airports.

The facility is now available for all domestic flights at the airports in Varanasi, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Guwahati , Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai and Lucknow.

Visakhapatnam Airport too has the facility now with Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu launching Digi Yatra it recently.

