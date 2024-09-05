Visakhapatnam Airport, along with 8 other airports is set to launch the Digi Yatra facility on 6 September 2024. The facility will be inaugurated by the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu in the presence of the Chairman of the Airports Authority of India, and the Members of Parliament, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council of Visakhapatnam.

Passengers at Visakhapatnam Airport are set to enjoy a faster, more seamless experience with the introduction of the ‘Digi Yatra’ facility. This new system, which utilizes facial recognition technology, allows travellers to move through the airport with just a digital boarding pass on their mobile devices. The contactless check-in process significantly cuts down wait times, particularly at security checkpoints, making pre-flight procedures more efficient. The system has completed its trial phase at the airport.

To access this service, passengers must download the Digi Yatra app, where they will register using their name, phone number, and Aadhaar details. They will also need to upload a selfie and enter their flight information. Once at the airport, the app generates a QR code, which passengers present at the e-gate. A camera will capture their image, linking it to their boarding pass via facial recognition. From there, passengers can pass through e-gates dedicated to DigiYatra users, proceeding swiftly through security and boarding with minimal hassle.

The Digi Yatra system aims to eliminate the need for manual identity verification, streamlining entry, security, self-bag drop, and check-in processes. It also enhances security by linking passengers’ PNR data with their facial profiles, ensuring that only valid travellers are allowed through checkpoints.

Importantly, the system prioritizes privacy, with no central storage of passengers’ personal data. Instead, information is encrypted and stored on the passenger’s smartphone, shared only with the airport they are departing from. This data is purged from the airport’s system within 24 hours of the flight’s departure, ensuring secure and temporary use of the information during travel.

