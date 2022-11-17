The Visakhapatnam City Police on Wednesday arrested two women employed as maids for the robbery of gold jewellery worth ₹24 lakhs, 123 tolas of silver and ₹50,000 cash. The two women along with two others who purchased the stolen jewellery from them have been taken into custody.

Identified as M Chandrakala (32) and G Jyothi (32), they both are residents of Vizianagaram and had shifted to Visakhapatnam in search of work. According to the police, the duo stole the said items in small quantities over a period of time, after gaining the trust of the house owners.

In a press release, Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth said that on 13 November 2022, the complainant, the principal of a reputed school in the city, reached out to the police station and lodged a complaint regarding the items stolen from the safe in their house in a gated community in PM Palem. The Visakhapatnam Police confirmed that the complainant suspected the hand of her housemaids in the gold robbery.

Also read: Visakhapatnam: New police system to be introduced to tackle crime, DGP in review meeting

A special team was formed under the guidance of DCP (Crimes) G Naganna and ADCP (Crime) D Gangadharan, who followed the two maids and monitored their movement. The police soon found out that they were trying to sell huge quantities of gold and arrested them. 85 tolas of gold and 123 tolas of silver were recovered by the police.

Through further investigation, the police found out that the complainant stored her jewellery in a safe with a digital lock. According to them, she had not changed the default password issued by the company. The maids who were aware of this stole the jewellery over a period of time. The commissioner advised citizens to install CCTV cameras in residential areas as it would be helpful to track down culprits and also to ensure digital locks for safes are changed from time to time.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.