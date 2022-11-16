Director General of Police (DGP), Andhra Pradesh, KV Rajendranath, held a review meeting with the Visakhapatnam City Police on Wednesday and congratulated their efforts. The top cop also reviewed the crime rates in Visakhapatnam and announced new methods to ensure better safety measures for the state.

The DGP, in his review meeting, first congratulated the staff members of the police department for successfully performing their duties and for ensuring no hiccups during the Prime Minister’s visit to Visakhapatnam. Addressing the crimes taking place in the city, he said that the crime rate in the Visakhapatnam Commissionerate is very stable and that attempted murders, road accidents and rapes have significantly come under control. He added that there is a need to reduce property theft here in the city, which a special plan will soon tackle.

He congratulated the policemen on successfully disposing 47,000 IPC and pending trial cases through the Lok Adalat conducted on 14 November 2022 across the state. He went on to introduce a new police system for the state that will now be run based on convention. Going forward, all the Superintendents of Police (SP) will be involved in at least 4-5 cases under their jurisdiction to ensure that the percentage of punishment for criminals will increase significantly.

This year, 1,599 cases have been registered, and 1,32,000 kg of ganja has been seized. The police have identified the accused from 12 states and have promised to bring them to justice soon. To tackle smuggling, the police department plans to organise a conference on ganja and red sandalwood trafficking in Tirupati.

Special Standard Operation Procedure (SOP), a training program, has been introduced to ensure better management of tackling cybercrime. The DGP said that they intend to raise awareness about loan apps and various other cyber crimes among the citizens through awareness programs. He concluded that the state police force would grow by 6,500 staff members awaiting appointments.

