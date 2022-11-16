On 11 November 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested four men, including two juveniles, accused of the theft of cash and wristwatches from a residence under Pendurthi Police Station limits. As per the complaint A Apparao (60), the accused broke into his residence on 25 October 2022 at midnight and attempted to steal property. During this, the four men also attacked his daughter-in-law, Lavanya (27), with knives, who bravely fended them off. However, the accused fled with Rs 5,000 in cash and wristwatches worth Rs 7,000.

Based on the complaint, the Visakhapatnam City Police formed teams and initiated a search for the accused in the theft case. Upon gathering reliable information, the police, under the guidance of Commissioner Ch Srikanth, DCP (Crimes) Naganna, ADCP (Crimes) D Gangadharam, and ACP Penta Rao, arrested the culprits on 11 November in Pendurthi. Out of the stolen items, the police recovered Rs 1,900 and one wristwatch worth Rs 3,000. Further, the cops also seized two iron rods and two knives used to commit the crime.

The accused were identified as Sukru Singh (22), Laxman Kitchawa (30), and two juveniles, aged 16 and 17, of Jharkhand. While A1 and A2 were sent to judicial custody, the two minors were put in the juvenile home.

