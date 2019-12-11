Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli mark their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday, 11 December. The celebrity couple tied the knot in a private affair on 11 December 2017 in Italy. Celebrating the occasion, the Indian cricketer and the Bollywood actress, fondly called as Virushka, took to social media to wish each other on their second anniversary.

Virushka wish each other on their second anniversary:

“In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude.” Virat Kohli tweeted on Wednesday.

In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude❤️ pic.twitter.com/uVnCA66xa4 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2019

“To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling, it’s much more than that. It’s a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it,” Anushka Sharma wrote in her Twitter post.

“To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo

The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling , it’s much more than that . It’s a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it ❤ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FGgarCdlm6 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2019

Incidentally. Virat Kohli will be seen captaining the Indian cricket team in the third T20I against West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday. The ‘winner-takes-all’ clash at the Wankhede is expected to be a high-octane encounter and the superstar will be keen on leading the team from the front.