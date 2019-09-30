Virat Kohli and Co arrive in Visakhapatnam ahead of the first Test

Team India cricketers, led by skipper Virat Kohli, arrived in Visakhapatnam ahead of the first Test against South Africa, starting here on Wednesday. Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav were among others who landed in the city on Sunday while a few more are expected to mark their presence on Monday.

The cricketers participated in a net session held at the ground on Sunday evening. It may be noted that a few of the team members had landed in Visakhapatnam last week to take part in the warm-up match against the Proteas in Vizianagaram.

Set to be hosted by the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the first Test of the series between India and South Africa will be marking the onset of a long home season for the hosts. While the Indians will be taking the field as firm favourites, they would be wary of the fact that South Africa are no pushovers. Boosted by the return of skipper Faf du Plessis and Vernon Philander, the visitors will be keen on throwing a tough challenge to Team India in their home conditions.

The second Test, from 10-14 October, will be played in Ranchi while the third one is scheduled to begin on 19 October in Pune. The South African series will be followed by a few more months of cricketing action as Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and Australia will be flying to India to mark their respective tours.