Indian Cricket Team to play South Africa and West Indies in Vizag

While it was the IPL extravaganza that recently lit up the city, the upcoming months will witness international cricket making a comeback to Vizag after October last year. With the BCCI recently announcing the post World Cup home series schedule for the Indian Cricket Team, it has been revealed that Vizag will be hosting a Test Match and an ODI in the months of October and December respectively.
While the Test encounter will have India take on South Africa from 2-6 October, as part of the Freedom Trophy challenge, the One Day International will see the men in blue take the field against West Indies on 18 December.
Here’s the complete schedule for the Indian Cricket Team after the World Cup:
South Africa tour of India (Freedom Trophy)
1st T20I: 15 September, Dharamsala
2nd T20I: 18 September, Mohali
3rd T20I: 22 September, Bengaluru
Test Series
1st Test: 2-6 October, Vizag
2nd Test: 10-14 October, Ranchi
3rd Test: 19-23 October, Pune
Bangladesh tour of India
T20I Series
1st T20I: 3 November, Delhi
2nd T20I: 7 November, Rajkot
3rd T20I: 10 November, Nagpur
Test Series
1st Test: 14-18 November, Indore
2nd Test: 22-26 November, Kolkata
West Indies tour of India
T20I Series
1st T20I: 6 December, Mumbai
2nd T20I: 8 December, Thiruvananthapuram
3rd T20I: 11 December, Hyderabad
ODI Series
1st ODI: 15 December, Chennai
2nd ODI: 18 December, Vizag
3rd ODI: 22 December, Cuttack
Zimbabwe tour of India (2020)
T20I Series:
1st T20I: 5 January, Guwahati
2nd T20I: 7 January, Indore
3rd T20I: 10 January, Pune
Australia’s tour of India (2020)
1st ODI: 14 January, Mumbai
2nd ODI: 17 January, Rajkot
3rd ODI: 19 January, Bengaluru
India last played an international match in Vizag on 24 October 2018, when they locked horns with West Indies in high-voltage ODI. The match witnessed Virat Kohli surpass 10,000 ODI runs en route his blistering ton.
