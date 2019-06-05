Indian Cricket Team to play South Africa and West Indies in Vizag

While it was the IPL extravaganza that recently lit up the city, the upcoming months will witness international cricket making a comeback to Vizag after October last year. With the BCCI recently announcing the post World Cup home series schedule for the Indian Cricket Team, it has been revealed that Vizag will be hosting a Test Match and an ODI in the months of October and December respectively.

While the Test encounter will have India take on South Africa from 2-6 October, as part of the Freedom Trophy challenge, the One Day International will see the men in blue take the field against West Indies on 18 December.

Here’s the complete schedule for the Indian Cricket Team after the World Cup:

South Africa tour of India (Freedom Trophy)

1st T20I: 15 September, Dharamsala

2nd T20I: 18 September, Mohali

3rd T20I: 22 September, Bengaluru

Test Series

1st Test: 2-6 October, Vizag

2nd Test: 10-14 October, Ranchi

3rd Test: 19-23 October, Pune

Bangladesh tour of India

T20I Series

1st T20I: 3 November, Delhi

2nd T20I: 7 November, Rajkot

3rd T20I: 10 November, Nagpur

Test Series

1st Test: 14-18 November, Indore

2nd Test: 22-26 November, Kolkata

West Indies tour of India

T20I Series

1st T20I: 6 December, Mumbai

2nd T20I: 8 December, Thiruvananthapuram

3rd T20I: 11 December, Hyderabad

ODI Series

1st ODI: 15 December, Chennai

2nd ODI: 18 December, Vizag

3rd ODI: 22 December, Cuttack

Zimbabwe tour of India (2020)

T20I Series:

1st T20I: 5 January, Guwahati

2nd T20I: 7 January, Indore

3rd T20I: 10 January, Pune

Australia’s tour of India (2020)



1st ODI: 14 January, Mumbai

2nd ODI: 17 January, Rajkot

3rd ODI: 19 January, Bengaluru

India last played an international match in Vizag on 24 October 2018, when they locked horns with West Indies in high-voltage ODI. The match witnessed Virat Kohli surpass 10,000 ODI runs en route his blistering ton.