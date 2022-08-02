After staying off the grid for over a week, the tiger, which sent shockwaves across the Anakapalli District with a series of killings, has yet again killed a cow on Sunday night in Chintalapalem. Due to inactivity, it was assumed by the forest department that the animal moved to a different place through the forest areas.

The tiger killed hunt dogs three days ago in Icchapuram Village in Anandapuram Mandal, away from the K Kotapadu Mandal in Anakapalli. It killed several cattle in the Anakapalli in the last few weeks which called for stringent efforts by the forest authorities. Despite setting up traps and baits, the animal could not be captured.

The recent incident of the tiger killing the cow was recorded on CCTV that was previously set up to track its movements. Earlier, footage of a similar killing was recorded that helped the authorities in determining its age and sex. Visakhapatnam Forest Ranger B Ram Naresh reviewed the footage of the tiger and confirmed that it returned back to Chintalapalem from Anandapuram Mandal.

After the recent incident, forest authorities have stationed themselves at various locations in Chintapalem, Aarli, and Chandrayyapalem. As per their assumption, the tiger is roaming in the Ellupi Reserve Forest. The residents of the areas in close proximity have been alerted. The forest ranger also informed that a big cage will soon arrive in Visakhapatnam from UP for capturing the tiger.

