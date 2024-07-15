V Vijayasai Reddy, Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP leader, has denied reports appearing in a section of the Press that he had an affair with an official in the Endowments Department. Terming the reports baseless, Vijayasai Reddy, while addressing the media at a press meet in Visakhapatnam on 15 July 2024, said it was a conspiracy by a ‘group’ to defame him.

Accusing some TV channels of targeting him and spreading canards, the Rajya Sabha member warned them of facing severe consequences. “I will move Human Rights Commission, ST Commission, and Press Council and there is no question of sparing them, ” he said.

“To expose such journalists, I will soon launch a new channel,” Vijayasai Reddy announced. The channel would always take a neutral stand and never telecast baseless reports.

Alleging that the TDP government turned vindictive within 30 days of its formation and started targeting the Opposition leaders, the YSRCP leader said they would not cow down to threats.

Further speaking at the press meet, Vijayasai Reddy said the YSRCP would come back to power in the State in the next elections.

Read latest- Police constable injured by drunk man at China Waltair

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.