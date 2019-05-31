Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to visit Visakhapatnam

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will be visiting Visakhapatnam to inaugurate an Industry-Academia meet at the Dr Y V S Murthy Auditorium at Andhra University. Slated to be held on the 2nd and 3rd of June, the Industry-Academia Interaction (IAI) Meet, for improving the quality of academics, is being jointly organised by the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII-AP), IIM Visakhapatnam, Andhra University, National Research and Development Corporation (NRDC) and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

Over a hundred delegates from various IITs, IIMs and industries like Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) are expected to mark their presence at the two-day seminar in Visakhapatnam.

The seminar is likely to bring industry stalwarts and eminent academicians onto one platform. Aimed at developing industry-related skills, the two-day seminar intends to encourage interaction between academia and industry. The interaction is expected to witness academic institutions to discuss several issues when it comes to industrial training, research, and development among others. Also, opportunities will be explored to providing skilled and talented students to the industry as per the requirement.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, during his visit to Visakhapatnam, will also preside as the Chief Guest for the closing ceremony of the death centenary of social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam. The programme is being jointly organised by Andhra University and Mosaic Sahitya Sanstha.