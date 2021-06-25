Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to visit Vizag on June 26. District Collector V Vinay Chand directed the authorities to make their visit a success. On Thursday, the Collector held a meeting with district officials on arrangements for the Vice President’s visit to the district. The Vice President will be in the city for three days till June 29. During his visit, the Vice President will have an interaction with the Chairman of Port Trust. On June 27, the Vice President will be inaugurating the sixth anniversary of Rashtretara Telugu Samakhya (RTS) in a virtual capacity. Officials have been told to make necessary arrangements for the event to take place in virtual mode.

The District Collector said that the Vice President will arrive in the district on June 26 at 11.45 am and will stay at the Port Guest House. He told the concerned officials to make the necessary arrangements for his welcome at the airport. All the arrangements were told to be made as per the protocol rules. The Collector told all the officers to be alert on the duties they were assigned. Officials were told to see that the port guest house is equipped with an uninterrupted power supply, water supply, AC and dining arrangements. GVMC engineers and the Deputy Transport Commissioner were told to make necessary arrangements for the 3-day visit to Vizag of the Vice President. Also, KGH Superintendent and District Medical Health Officer were told to take necessary medical arrangements.

All the officers were told to follow Covid-19 norms during the entire visit of the Vice President. Due to the pandemic situation in the city, officials have been told to avoid crowds or unauthorized people being around. Following Covid-19 protocol, all officers were told to wear masks during the time of his visit. The area where the Vice President will be staying was instructed to be sanitised prior to his visit.

This is not the first time Vice President Naidu has visited Visakhapatnam. His last visit was 7 months ago when he came for a week-long trip and toured CMFRI and CIFT institutes, talking about the contribution of the fisheries sector to India’s export industry.