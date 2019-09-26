Popular Telugu comedian Venu Madhav passed away in Hyderabad on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the actor was admitted to a private hospital where he was put on life support. The efforts to save him though turned futile as he breathed his last on Wednesday afternoon after battling a liver-related ailment. The 51-year-old is survived by his wife and two sons.

Marking his presence in numerous films, Venu Madhav grew popular for his unique comic roles. A few films that fetched him acclaim include Sye, Venky, Dubai Seenu, Lakshmi, Mass, and Pokiri among others.

Following the comedian’s demise, several personalities from the film industry have been paying tribute to Venu Madhav. Recollecting their memories of the popular comedian, the celebs took to social media to offer condolences to his family members.

Actor Prabhas took to Facebook to express grief over the passing away of Venu Madhav. “Deeply saddened by the demise of Venu Madhav garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family. R.I.P.” the Baahubali star wrote.

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Venu Madhav garu. May his soul rest in peace. Extending my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2019

I remember how much I controlled my laughter holding the clap board when Venu Madhav gaaru was in the frame during Radha Gopalam. His energy and timing are unmatchable. God bless his soul and my deepest condolences to the family. — Nani (@NameisNani) September 25, 2019

Saddened to hear the news about the demise of Venu Madhav Garu. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPVenuMadhav — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) September 25, 2019

So saddened to hear about #VenuMadhav… worked with him right in my first film and he was always such a happy positive person to be around…my heart goes out to his family…love and strength to you in this difficult time ♥️♥️♥️ — Ileana D’Cruz (@Ileana_Official) September 25, 2019

Sad.. unfortunate..what an actor he was.. Rest in peace my dear..#VenuMadhav 🙏🏼 — BRAHMAJI (@actorbrahmaji) September 25, 2019

Rest in peace #VenuMadhav garu…you’re place is irreplaceable in the film industry…my deepest condolences to the family members 🙏🏼 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 25, 2019

R.I.P Venu Madhav garu. Your brand of comedy is unique and nobody can ever replace your loss. Strength to the family. — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 25, 2019

So sad to hear about Venu Madhav garu..I still remember the great times we had during my debut film #Devadasu ..such a nice soul..you will be missed sir. #RIPVenuMadhav – #RAPO — Ustaad iSmart Shankar (@ramsayz) September 25, 2019

Sad to hear about the sudden demise of one of the finest comedians of Telugu cinema, #VenuMadhav garu. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) September 25, 2019

RIP Venu Madhav garu. I’m saddened that a young age he had to depart. One of the comedians in TFI who entertained us a lot. You will be missed, sir. My condolences to the family. — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 25, 2019

We will truly miss you sir🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5cBFNsVdhj — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) September 25, 2019