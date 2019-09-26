Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and other celebs pay tribute to comedian Venu Madhav

venu madhav

Popular Telugu comedian Venu Madhav passed away in Hyderabad on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the actor was admitted to a private hospital where he was put on life support. The efforts to save him though turned futile as he breathed his last on Wednesday afternoon after battling a liver-related ailment. The 51-year-old is survived by his wife and two sons.

Marking his presence in numerous films, Venu Madhav grew popular for his unique comic roles. A few films that fetched him acclaim include Sye, Venky, Dubai Seenu, Lakshmi, Mass, and Pokiri among others.

Following the comedian’s demise, several personalities from the film industry have been paying tribute to Venu Madhav. Recollecting their memories of the popular comedian, the celebs took to social media to offer condolences to his family members.

Actor Prabhas took to Facebook to express grief over the passing away of Venu Madhav. “Deeply saddened by the demise of Venu Madhav garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family. R.I.P.” the Baahubali star wrote.

moviestelugu film industrytollywoodvenu madhav