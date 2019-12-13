Venky Mama Twitter Review: Audience gives a thumbs up to this family drama

Venky Mama released today in theaters starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya. The two actors who happen to be uncle and nephew in real life spoke enthusiastically about their familial bond in movie promotions ahead of the release. Amid witty promotions by the Akkineni and Daggubati families, Venky Mama has opened to a positive response from the audiences. The audience seems to have especially enjoyed the emotional and comedy scenes in the movie, which happen to be Venkatesh’s forte. The Twitter review says that Venky Mama is an engaging watch, and the camaraderie between Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh is beautiful.

Venky Mama Twitter Review:

Just watch the movie and you guys will definitely like it. Pure emotion😍#VictoryVenkatesh Sir It’s a one man show.@chay_akkineni no one could have done more justice to that role.@RaashiKhanna has done a splendid performance. A good movie pic.twitter.com/4zVacWdDuv — Duppala Harsha (@harsha_duppala) December 13, 2019

Just watched Venky mama 👌👌👌

Easy ga 3.25/5 icheyachu

Infact better than F2 interms of story Anavasaram ayina negativity circulate avthondhi Twitter lo

Bayata aadesthadhi#VenkyMamaFromToday #VenkyMamaReview #VenkyMama #HBDVictoryVenkatesh — Yatin sai (@ysbprince) December 13, 2019

#VenkyMama Enjoyed The Mvie!

Venky One Man Show!

Chay Excelled In His Role!

Emotional And Entertainment Guaranteed!👍

Raashi Payal Did There Jobs!

Equal Preference Icchi Unte Baunnu! @dirbobby

Any Way Alludu Gift To Mama!#VenkyMamaFromToday #VenkyMamaReview — April 2nd!♥️ (@_Charan_Chay) December 13, 2019

#VenkyMamaReview Venky Mama opening scene will make you tear-eyed emotinal with the childhood scenes of characters of Victory venkatesh and Nag Chaitanya. — Vamsi Shekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) December 13, 2019

#venkymamareview. Chala bhavundi… entertainment at itz best..got goosebumps in many scenes…don’t miss it — gautam (@Gautam3093) December 13, 2019

@chay_akkineni @SureshProdns

Venky Mama – Perfect Multi Starrer. Emotion super & emotion lo suspence inka bagundhi. Comdey timing loved it. #VenkyMamaFromToday #VenkyMamaReview #VenkyMama — Funee App by Tagsift (@funeeapp) December 13, 2019

#VenkyMamaReview Cinematography is flawless… The visuals of Godavari beauty and astonishing Kashmir are perfectly captured — Vamsi Shekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) December 13, 2019

#VenkyMama chaitu tappa evaru aa role ki justify cheyyaleru…venky mama interval fight lo aa mass angle chusi chaala years indhi… Ee cinema tho aa lotu teeripoindi… Hittu bomma.. 2nd half baagundi chay physic ki aa army dress ki correct set indhi… #VenkyMamaReview — sohail (@DISCORAJA_) December 13, 2019

Incidentally, the movie released on the birthday of Venkatesh. Noted members of the Telugu film industry joined to wish the actor on his birthday and Venky Mama for a good run at the box office.

Wishing one of the most genuine and humble person i know VICTORY VENKATESH sir a veryy happy bday🤗🤗!!also wishin the entire team of VenkyMama all the very best for the release today👍👍#HBDVictoryVenkatesh pic.twitter.com/nwamVdLoWk — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) December 13, 2019

Happiest birthday, #VenkateshDaggubati !! May this year be more special and filled with joy, love, happiness and success. Have an incredible year ahead 😊 pic.twitter.com/8NBwDMJ9Ln — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 13, 2019

Wishing a happy happy birthday to one of my all-time favorites..our dearest Venky sir😀😀🙏🏼🙏🏼 and wishing all the success to #VenkyMama..Cant wait to watch🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/UVSQTQ8Jau — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) December 13, 2019

Earlier this morning, Venkatesh Daggubati took to his social media to announce the release of the movie, and share a throwback picture of him with his nephew, Naga Chaitanya. He wrote a heartfelt message to his father Late Rama Naidu, the legendary film producer and said he would have enjoyed watching the movie that features his son and grandson as the leads.