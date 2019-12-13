Venky Mama Twitter Review: Audience gives a thumbs up to this family drama

Venky Mama released today in theaters starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya. The two actors who happen to be uncle and nephew in real life spoke enthusiastically about their familial bond in movie promotions ahead of the release. Amid witty promotions by the Akkineni and Daggubati families, Venky Mama has opened to a positive response from the audiences. The audience seems to have especially enjoyed the emotional and comedy scenes in the movie, which happen to be Venkatesh’s forte. The Twitter review says that Venky Mama is an engaging watch, and the camaraderie between Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh is beautiful.

Incidentally, the movie released on the birthday of Venkatesh. Noted members of the Telugu film industry joined to wish the actor on his birthday and Venky Mama for a good run at the box office.

Earlier this morning, Venkatesh Daggubati took to his social media to announce the release of the movie, and share a throwback picture of him with his nephew, Naga Chaitanya. He wrote a heartfelt message to his father Late Rama Naidu, the legendary film producer and said he would have enjoyed watching the movie that features his son and grandson as the leads.

