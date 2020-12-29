Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela, on Tuesday, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actor stated that he has been experiencing mild symptoms and is currently under home quarantine.

Taking to Twitter, Varun Tej said, “Earlier today I tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I’ll be back soon. Thank you for all your love.”

Earlier in the day, Varun Tej’s cousin, Ram Charan announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger,” the Magadheera actor tweeted on Tuesday morning. Stating that updates on his recovery will be shared soon, the actor further requested people who came in contact with him over the past couple of days to get tested.

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

It may be noted that that Ram Charan and Varun Tej recently caught up to celebrate Christmas together.

Several fans and members of the film fraternity wished the actors a speedy recovery.