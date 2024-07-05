The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has initiated a plan to build a blacktop road to Vanjangi, a popular tourist spot in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, also known as Meghala Konda or “Clouds Hill.” ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek, accompanied by engineers from the tribal welfare department, recently inspected the hill area and directed them to complete the road construction before the tourist season kicks off in October.

Vanjangi Hills, perched within the Eastern Ghats, at an elevation of 3400 feet above mean sea level, offers a spectacular sunrise view. Currently, visitors must trek over 2.5 kilometres on an unpaved road, followed by an additional 1.5 kilometers to reach the peak. With the number of tourists steadily rising, drawn by the mesmerizing sight of clouds enveloping the hills during winter mornings, the ITDA has decided to allocate Rs. 2.5 crore for constructing a blacktop road from Vanjangi village to the viewpoint. Vanjangi offers stunning early morning views of dense clouds drifting among the hills, drawing nature enthusiasts from across Andhra Pradesh and neighboring states.

The existing narrow road is plagued with potholes, making the journey challenging. To enhance safety and convenience for visitors, the Project Officer has also instructed the installation of railings at the viewpoint, as well as the provision of drinking water facilities and container toilets.

