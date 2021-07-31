While the plate already seems full with the regional films lining up for a festival release next year, Hollywood production houses have placed their bets on theatrical releases for the coming months, in India. So far, India has missed the releases of some big-budget Hollywood movies like Black Widow and has had to depend on OTT platforms, but the trend is expected to change in the upcoming months. As soon as the State Governments permitted the theatres to open, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures revealed their lineup for the theatres in India.

Here are Warner Bros theatrical release dates:

Mortal Kombat releases in Cinemas on 30th July. The Suicide Squad by James Gunn will release on 5th August, along with the U.S. The Conjuring: The Devil Made me Do it will release on 13th August.

#1 Mortal Kombat (30 July)

Based on a video game of the same name, Mortal Kombat is a martial arts fantasy. It was earlier released on 23 April 2021, in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana State. The film is slated to release in other selected states now.

#2 The Suicide Squad (5 July)

The Suicide Squad is no sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. It involves a new group of villains who are sent on a dangerous mission to a remote island. The action-adventure film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis in significant roles. Directed by James Gunn, it’s the most-anticipated of all upcoming Hollywood releases in India.

#3 The Conjuring (13 August)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is 2021’s biggest horror thriller that is bound to haunt you. It is a tryst between paranormal investigators and a dazed-bloodied young man who claims superpower to his defense. The franchise recently clicked past $2 billion at the global box office.

Here are Universal Pictures India theatrical release dates for the next two months:







#4 Promising Young Woman (6 August)

Promising Young Woman is a 2020 dark comedy thriller that will throw you into a world of tantalizingly cunning illusions. The film recently won its director Emerald Fennell an Oscar for best original screenplay. If it has been some time that a movie triggered something deeply unhinged in you, Promising Young Woman will make up for it.

#5 Old (13 August)

Night Shyamalan’s Old is a thriller about a family on a holiday. It is based on the French language Swiss graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy. This 2-hour film has got deep meaning and said to have a lasting impact.

#6 F9 (19 August)

F9 will see John Cena join the Fast & Furious Saga for the first time. Dom’s forsaken brother, being a highly skilled assassin and a high-performance driver, is put to task by Dom and his crew. Director Justin Lin has just got everything faster and furious than ever. Due to the big-budgetness of the movie and the “You’ve got family” meme trending on social media, F9 is one of the most-exciting Hollywood releases this year and this upcoming movie might explode on the Box Office in India.

#7 The Croods (27 August)

The Croods: A New Age (2020) is an American computer-animated adventure comedy film and a sequel to 2013’s The Croods. The film has the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and Ryan Reynolds, amongst many. The plot revolves around the journey of Grug and his family who embark on a journey in search of a new home.

#8 Nobody (27 August)

Nobody is a clever action/thriller flick in this mundanity of daily existence. Directed by IIya Naishuller, the film revolves around the rage, and vengeance, of a family man who fails to defend himself when two thieves break into his home.

#9 The Boss Baby: Family Business (10 September)

The Boss Baby is a 2017 family comedy animated film. Its sequel is set 40 years after the events of the first film and Tim Templeton is a happily married man with two daughters. A stay-at-home dad, two adorable daughters, and an estranged brother (who is now a big-shot CEO) make up the plot. They join forces and go undercover to prevent an evil genius from turning fellow toddlers into monstrous brats. Considering the success of its predecessor, this movie is one of the biggest upcoming Hollywood releases.

#10 The Forever Purge (17 September)

The Forever Purge is a continuation of the Purge franchise. It is set near the borders separating Mexico and the United States. One fine day a masked gang of killers attack the Tuckers (a family of wealthy people of the region). This act forces the rest of the families to band together and they fight back, driving the whole country into spirals of chaos.