The recent developments in the AP High Court case have stirred uncertainty about the capital shift to Visakhapatnam. On December 23, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh High Court temporarily halted the state government’s plan to set up a CM camp office in Vizag for the Chief Minister and senior officials. This decision was prompted by petitions filed by activists challenging the move’s legality and potential impact on Amaravati, the designated capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

In further developments as of 28 December 2023, farmers in Amaravathi filed petitions opposing the alleged capital shift aka CM Camp Office to Vizag. The state high court rejected the government’s lunch motion petition on relocating offices, stating that no further proceedings would occur until a three-bench judge session delivers the final verdict. Despite the rejection, the state government filed a fresh lunch motion on Thursday, similarly turned down, with a scheduled hearing on the upcoming Tuesday.

The court’s decisions and the upcoming three-bench judge session are pivotal in determining the future course of action. The coming days are anticipated to bring clarity to this intricate and closely watched legal saga.

