In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh High Court yesterday put a temporary halt to the Andhra Pradesh State Government’s proposal to set up camp office for the Chief Minister and senior officials in Visakhapatnam. This decision comes in response to petitions filed by activists contesting the legality of the move and its implications to the state’s capital city, Amaravati.

The petitions, spearheaded by Gadde Tirupathi Rao of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, argue that establishing such camp offices in Vizag constitutes an attempt to subtly shift the executive capital away from Amaravati; a move fraught with legal and administrative complexities. While the court initially adjourned the proceedings on December 21st for further consideration, their subsequent directive on December 22nd marks a critical turning point.

Justice Venkateswarlu, of the AP High Court, ordered the state government to refrain from taking any further steps towards the Vizag camp office project until the matter is heard by a full bench. This decision underscores the court’s recognition of the potential ramifications of the proposal and its commitment to a thorough examination before allowing any progress.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the state government has argued against the maintainability of the petitions, questioning their resemblance to Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and claiming the issue was previously addressed by a full bench. However, the High Court ultimately chose to defer the matter to the Chief Justice for a determination on the government’s request for a full bench hearing.

This latest development throws the fate of the Vizag camp office project into uncertainty. As the matter awaits a full bench hearing, both sides will have the opportunity to present their arguments and defend their positions on this highly charged issue. The court’s ultimate decision will have a significant bearing on the future of Andhra Pradesh’s capital city.

