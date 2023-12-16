The construction of the camp office project of AP Chief Minister atop Rushikonda hill has become a hot topic of discussion among the residents of Visakhapatnam. Since the project’s initiation, numerous discussions and circulating facts have fueled public discourse on this contentious issue.

Adding a new layer to the controversy, a complaint was filed by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) corporator and Jana Sena Party leader, Peethala Murthy Yadav. Through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), Yadav raised concerns and brought the matter to the attention of Central government officials. Responding to this, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) established a five-member committee on December 14.

The committee’s primary objective was to assess the construction site where the Andhra Pradesh Government is constructing the building intended to serve as the Chief Minister’s camp office. This move is seen as a step toward addressing the concerns raised by the local authorities.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) committee embarked on a site visit to Rushikonda Hill to gather firsthand information about the ongoing construction. The committee will meticulously analyze the environmental implications, considering factors such as the impact on local flora and fauna.

As the committee conducts its assessment, the Ministry has set a deadline for submitting its comprehensive report. By January 10, 2024, the MoEFCC committee will present its findings to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, shedding light on the environmental aspects and addressing the concerns raised.

The decision to conduct a thorough examination through a committee reflects a commitment to transparency and addressing the environmental impact of significant projects. The upcoming report will provide insights into the environmental sustainability of the camp office construction of AP Chief Minister at Rushikonda Hill , bringing clarity to this contentious issue. The public awaits the committee’s findings with keen interest, as the debate surrounding the project continues to unfold.

