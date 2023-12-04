The Central Government clarified on Monday, 4 December that Amaravathi is the state capital of Andhra Pradesh. The government officials stated that all the 29 State capitals have a master plan chalked out for development, and no further changes can be instated now. Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs of India, Kaushal Kishore has stated that Amaravathi has a master plan for development and cannot be altered.

Amaravathi has been appointed as the Andhra Pradesh State capital according to the partition law, hence the State Government does not have the freedom to change it. The centre disqualified the petition for three capitals and deemed it as null and void. It is also known that the AP government did not notify the central government about the three capital bill. The central government notified that if AP government wants a change in capital, they have to consult the apex body.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh government has passed a bill for having three capitals in the state. Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as the Judiciary capital and Amaravathi as the legislative capital. Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh state government should also consult the central government if they wish to pass any bills in the Parliament.

