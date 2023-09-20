Inspired by the 900-day protest against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a movie has been developed based on the dramatic agitation of the employees and worker unions. Titled Ukku Satyagraham, the film is being bankrolled and directed by Satya Reddy, who also plays the lead in the real-life-based drama.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, 19 September 2023, director Satya, accompanied by other cast and crew, shared a few details about the film. Ukku Satyagraham will be released across the country in Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil alongside Telugu, stated the director. Late Telangana revolutionary poet Gaddar, who passed away earlier this year, penned down three songs for this film and also played an important character.

Renowned folk song lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja penned two songs. During the press meeting, the director announced that a pre-release event would soon be held at RK Beach to promote the movie based on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation protest. Leaders of Visakha Ukku Porata Committee Ayodhya Ram and Adinarayana lauded the efforts of the director to showcase the relentless protests of the workers on the big screen.

Artiste Jhansi, who rose to fame with the song Pulsar Bike, also plays a role in the film. Actors Prasanna Kumar and Ramesh were present at the press meeting.

