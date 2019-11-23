Uber Eats launches ‘The Grand Food Street’ for food lovers in Vizag

Food delivery giant Uber Eats has recently launched its new marketing campaign #EatsNewEveryday. Introduced under the concept of ‘The Grand Food Street’, the campaign predominantly targets youngsters between 18 and 25 and caters to their desire for new experiences while breaking away from flavour monotonies. The four-week-long campaign, promoted with #EatsNewEveryday, has been launched by Uber Eats in Vizag too and comes with a special offer for food lovers.

In the city, as many as 300 restaurants have tied up with Uber Eats as part of the campaign to provide a wide range of flavours to the customers; from Ice creams to Iddiyapams, Burgers to biryanis and Dimsums to Dosas.

Through the special offer by Uber Eats, customers can avail up to 40% off on their favourite dishes from Sri Sairam Parlour, Venkatadri Vantillu, Shree Shyam Restaurant, Kamat Restaurant, Happyoi, Fresh Choice Bakery and Cafe, FoodEx, Kaloreez, Gluttons Garage, Radisa, Creme Castle, Helapuri, Madurai, The Red Box, and many more eateries in Vizag.

The campaign, featuring Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, is a move by Uber Eats towards fortifying its presence on the food-tech scene of India. “We are aggressively looking at expanding our presence in the country. India is fundamental to Uber’s growth and we have a stable and massive rides business and we don’t see a reason why we can’t capitalise that business and grow Eats exponentially, which we have done over the last one year and we continue to do in this and next year as well,” Uber Eats Head of Operations India and South Asia Bansi Kotecha told PTI.