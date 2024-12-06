The Director general of Prisons and Correctional Services of Andhra Pradesh recently issued an order to suspend two senior officers of Visakhapatnam Central Jail.

The decision to suspend Superintendent S Kishore Kumar and Additional Superintendent M Venkateswarlu, surfaced due recent undesirable incidents that occurred in the jail.

After investigating a series of complaints against the individuals, the government identified serious supervisory issues, including the unauthorised use of mobile phones within the prison premises.

The call data records (CDR) of both supervisors showed that phone calls were made during the nights from the Central jail of Visakhapatnam, further emphasing the breaches in protocol and oversight.

Questions were raised against the supervision when a convicted prisoner, Uppada Gowri Shankar (25), took his life by hanging himself from a ventilator of the toilet in Godavari barrack at the Central Jail on July 30.

Recently, a prison pharmacist was also arrested while attempting to smuggle ganja in prison. Officials seized 90 grams of ganja from the accused, identified as Kadiam Srinivas Rao, who was employed by the District Medical and Health Department.

The ganja smuggling came to light during a routine security check at the main gate of Visakhapatnam Central Jail, where officials discovered the ganja in Rao’s lunchbox. Following the seizure, Srinivas Rao was arrested and subsequently remanded in custody.

After careful consideration of all such events, AP government decided to suspend S Kishore Kumar and M Venkateswarlu. They will continue to be under suspension until further order.

