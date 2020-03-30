Andhra Pradesh has reported two more cases of coronavirus on Monday. As per the State Government’s media bulletin released this morning, a 49-year-old male (referred to as patient 22) from Kakinada and a 72-year-old male from Rajahmundry (referred to as patient 23) have tested positive to take the total count in the state to 23. The bulletin further stated that the travel history of these two patients is currently being traced and will be revealed soon.

Reportedly, 31 samples, of the 33 samples that have been tested since the last night in Andhra Pradesh, came out negative while two cases have been reported positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, Visakhapatnam reported two cases of coronavirus. The latest cases in the district have been identified as contacts of the patient who had tested positive after returning to Vizag from Birmingham.

So far, Visakhapatnam has reported six cases while Krishna and Guntur districts have reported four coronavirus cases each. While Prakasam and East Godavari districts have reported three cases each, the districts of Nellore, Chittoor, and Kurnool have registered one case each at the time of this report.