With a view to providing a job opportunity to the youth belonging to the North Andhra districts, the district employment exchange and Nodal Jawahar Knowledge Centre are jointly organising a job mela under the aegis of the Visakhapatnam district administration on 28 and 29 June 2024. According to a press note issued by the DPRO, the mela will be held at VS Krishna Government College from 10:00 am.

The mela is being held to recruit candidates for BPO jobs in Tech Mahindra, located at Resapuvanipalem in Visakhapatnam. Candidates with a degree (pass/fail) and good communication skills in English are eligible to take part in the meal. The selected candidates will have to work at Tech Mahindra in Visakhapatnam. Once absorbed by the company, the candidates can hone their skills and settle in major firms for a bright future. Based on the performance, CTC of the selected candidates will be fixed ranging from Rs 1.67 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh per annum. The total number of vacancies is 328. The selection process will be in three phases — preliminary round, technical round and HR round.

Eligible candidates are requested to submit their name and other details to the Tech Mahindra online on or before 28 June. The link is https://me-qr.com/niVxxcpx.

Only the registered candidates will be allowed to take part in the selection process. Similarly, the eligible candidates will have to register their names online with the Government Employment Exchange. In-charge Collector K Mayur Ashok released a poster of the job mela on 25 June in Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.