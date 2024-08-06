After a crushing defeat in the general elections held in May this year, the YSRCP will be facing a litmus test in the local bodies MLC bypoll to be held in the combined Visakhapatnam district on 30 August. Though the party has a majority number of elected representatives in the local bodies like ZPTCs, MPTCs and civic bodies, fear of defection or cross-voting is haunting the party as several members of the local bodies are said to be in touch with the TDP leaders. It may be a tough task for the YSRCP to stop its partymen from switching loyalties as the party is no more ‘power’ful.

Keen on winning the seat at any cost, the TDP held a strategy meeting in Visakhapatnam on 5 August. Attended by TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao, Speaker Ayyannapathrudu, Lok Sabha member CM Ramesh and MLAs from the combined Visakhapatnam district, the meeting reportedly decided to leave no stone unturned to win the bypoll. It is learnt that ZPTC and MPTC members in a good number took part in the meeting.

TDP is likely to field either Peela Govind or Gandi Babji as a candidate for the MLC seat. The party, which is playing cards close to its chest with regard to the selection of the candidate, may make the announcement in a day or two.

On the other hand, the YSRCP, setting aside all speculations, has announced the candidature of party senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana for the post. Party chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has made the announcement after deliberations with party leaders from the combined Visakhapatnam district.

Though several leaders like Gudivada Amarnath, Tippala Nagi Reddy and Kola Guruvulu were in the race, Jaganmohan Reddy has chosen Satyanarayana, springing a surprise.

Satyanarayana, while taking part in a special meeting of the representatives of local bodies held in Chodavaram on 5 August, appealed to them to elect him in the MLC bypoll with a big majority. Former MLA Karanam Dharmasri chaired the meeting.

The MLC seat has fallen vacant following the disqualification of Vamsikrishna Srinivas necessitating the by-elections in Visakhapatnam. Vamsikrishna Srinivas, who won the seat on the YSRCP ticket, later joined the Jana Sena Party facing disqualification. The MLC candidate from TDP is still to be announced.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu