YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Former Minister Botsa Satyanarayana as the MLC candidate for the United Visakhapatnam District local bodies elections. This decision was reached after a meeting held at the camp office with party leaders from the district.

During the meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy consulted with various party leaders, including MLAs, MLCs, and recent Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates from the United Visakhapatnam District. He gathered their opinions before finalizing Botsa Satyanarayana as the candidate.

Previously, in 2020, Vamsikrishna Srinivas and Varudu Kalyani were elected as MLCs from YSRCP. Last November, Vamsikrishna Srinivas resigned from YSRCP and joined the Jana Sena Party. Consequently, the YSRCP filed a complaint, and the Legislative Council Chairman declared Vamsikrishna Srinivas ineligible for the MLC post. This led to the scheduling of a by-election.

Presently, in Visakhapatnam’s MLC elections, the voter strength is over 800. In this, YSRCP has a share of 600, while TDP has a share of 275.

The State Election Commission has announced the by-election for the MLC position representing Visakha local bodies, with the notification set to be issued on August 6. Nominations will open on the same day and will be accepted until August 13. The nomination review is scheduled for August 14, and candidates have until August 16 to withdraw their nominations.

Following the MLC elections in Visakhapatnam, voting will take place on August 30. This MLC election will cover the combined Visakhapatnam district, allowing members from Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, Zilla Prajaparishad, and Mandal Prajaparishad of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts to cast their votes.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.