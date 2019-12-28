Two 3-year-old girls killed in a horrific train accident in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic train accident, two 3-year-old girls were crushed to death after coming under the wheels of moving locomotive, at Lankelapalem in Vizag. The deceased have been identified as B Jahnavi, daughter of Appa Rao, a welder in a private company, and B Harika, daughter of Ramakrishna, an autorickshaw driver.

According to sources, the girls were residents of the 56th Ward of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), in Gollapeta, Vizag. On Friday evening, Jahnavi and Harika were playing with other children in their neighbourhood. While playing, the duo had accidentally approached the railway track, which passes close to their houses. The mishap occurred when an oncoming train rammed over the kids, thereby killing them on the spot. After being informed about the incident, the girls’ families rushed to the track and retrieved the bodies.

Earlier in November, a CRPF jawan and his wife had lost their lives, in a train accident, at Duvvada Railway Station in Vizag. The duo attempted to deboard a slow-moving train and came under its wheels.

The spokesperson, of the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), said that the demise of two girls was really unfortunate. “We have been creating awareness among the public on track-safety, imposing a penalty on trespassing and awareness at level crossings. However, repetition of such incidents disrupt our mission”, he further added.