In a tragic incident, a CRPF jawan and his wife were crushed to death after coming under the wheels of a moving train at Duvvada railway station in Vizag. The deceased have been identified as K Venkata Ramana Rao (48) and K Nagamani (40).

Mr. Rao hailed from Garividi Mandal in Vizianagaram district and worked as a CRPF jawan. As per reports, the couple had boarded the train to attend a family function in their home town. This mishap occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the duo slipped in its attempt to deboard a slow-moving train and came under its wheels. Both the individuals died on the spot.

The bodies were subsequently shifted to a hospital in Anakapalle for post-mortem. On Sunday evening, the bodies were sent to Garividi in Vizianagaram, where the final rites were performed. Mr Rao was paid tributes by CRPF personnel before being laid to rest with state honours.

Road accident in Vizag kills a woman

In another accident that took place at Ukkunagaram in Vizag on Sunday, a couple travelling on a two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car. While the woman, identified as Vijayalakshmi (32) died in the accident, her husband sustained severe injuries and is being treated at a hospital. The police registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the same.