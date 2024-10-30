Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu, popularly known as B R Naidu, founder of TV 5, has been made the Chairman of the TTD. Hailing from Chittoor, Naidu also owns an oil company.

The official announcement, about appointing B R Naidu as Chairman, was made on October 30, by the TTD board constituting 24 members. Some of them belong to other States like Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Five members from Telangana, three from Karnataka, two from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Gujarat and Maharashtra have been accommodated on the board. One more member is yet to be announced.

The board members are Sambasiva Rao, Sadasiva Rao Nannapaneni, M S Raju, Jyothula Nehru, Prashanti Reddy, Panabaka Lakshmi, Rajasekhar Goud, Janga Krishna Murthy, Ananda Sai, Suchitra, Narsi Reddy, Naresh Kumar, A Desai, Bora, Krishna Murthy, Koteswara Rao, Darshan, Dutt, Santharam, Rama Murthy, Janaki Devi, Mahender Reddy and Rangashree.

Several leaders who have been made members of the board thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for allowing them to serve the Lord.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu