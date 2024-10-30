The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has bagged the State-level award for effective implementation of the PM SVANidhi (Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) scheme for the year 2023-24.

The award was received by GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar at a function held at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on 29 October from Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, according to GVMC UCD Project Director Satyaveni.

As many as 20,697 applications were registered in three phases for sanction of loans under the scheme during the year 2023-24, said the official and added the GVMC was selected for the award as the UCD officials and staff paid special attention to successful implementation of the scheme in the limits of the corporation.

The GVMC Commissioner expressed happiness over the corporation being selected for the honour.

While presenting the award, the Minister lauded the GVMC Commissioner and the staff for their good show.

He advised the corporation staff to work with more dedication to ensure effective implementation of the schemes being introduced by both Central and State governments.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu