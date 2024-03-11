The Thanvi Dola Memorial Charitable Trust, which has been established by the family members of Thanvi Dola, is offering scholarships to intermediate girl students from financially limited backgrounds – specifically those who have completed Class X in the year 2023-2024.

The Trust was established to honor the memory of Thanvi Dhola, a remarkable young woman who embodied academic excellence, dedicated community service, and had a vibrant spirit.

Thanvi was a brilliant student at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, North America, where she excelled in her studies and made significant contributions to research. Beyond academics, she was an active member of the campus literary magazine, showcasing her artistic talent and passion for creative expression. Those who knew her remember her fondly for her free spirit, her ability to bring ideas to life, and her boundless compassion and empathy for others.

Presently, the Thanvi Dola Memorial Charitable Trust (Regd No 301/2023) is proud to announce scholarships for meritorious girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who have completed Class X in the 2023-24 batch and aspire to become doctors.

This scholarship is offered to inspire students who share Thanvi’s desire to become doctors and serve their communities. Candidates who demonstrate academic achievement, a commitment to service, and the same empathy and spirit that Thanvi exemplified throughout her life will be offered the scholarship.

Scholarship details:

Financial aid will be offered to help cover the costs of intermediate (classes XI and XII) education in corporate colleges, aiming to support the students’ journey toward medical school admission.

Eligibility:

The applying candidate should be –

A female student who has completed Class X in 2023-24.

From a family facing financial constraints that limit access to quality education.

Have a demonstrated passion for a career in medicine.

Hardworking and independent with strong decision-making skills.

Should score above 95% in English and General Science subjects in Class X.

Application process:

An application with all required details should be submitted to:

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: +91 8985774193

For further information, call: +91 8985774193

In honor of Thanvi’s memory, young female students from financially constrained communities, in need of scholarships for intermediate studies are invited to apply and take advantage of this opportunity.

Read our latest: Decks cleared for TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in Andhra Pradesh