A truck originating from Visakhapatnam, carrying ganja to Varanasi was intercepted at Mirzapur on the late night of 16 November 2024. The truck carried over 400 kilograms of ganja, valued at Rs 1.25 crore. The consignment of ganja was concealed beneath a load of plywood in the truck, which was booked from Visakhapatnam and destined for Varanasi. Two individuals, Radharaman and Rajkumar Yadav from Ballia district, were arrested on the spot.

According to Mirzapur SP Abhinandan, the Lalganj police, along with a special operation group and surveillance cell, received a tip-off and intercepted the truck in the Chitang area around 11:30 pm. Upon inspection, 401.96 kilograms of cannabis were recovered, and a case was registered under the NDPS Act. The truck was seized as part of the operation.

Ganja Crackdown Intensifies in Visakhapatnam

In another operation, the Vizag City Police, aided by a narcotic sniffer dog, seized approximately 30 kilograms of ganja at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on November 11. This is part of an ongoing crackdown under City Police Commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi, who has prioritized curbing narcotics in the city. Regular inspections are being conducted in key areas like the RTC complex, beach road, and railway station to combat drug trafficking.

Focus on Financial Links in Ganja Trafficking

To strengthen the fight against the illegal cannabis trade, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Gopinath Jatti of the Visakhapatnam Range convened a strategy meeting on November 16. The meeting focused on targeting the financial assets of traffickers and their supporters. DIG Jatti instructed officers to identify and seize properties linked to cannabis cultivation and trafficking, emphasizing the need to track assets often concealed under various guises. The measures aim to dismantle the financial networks enabling the drug trade.

