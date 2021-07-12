Delhi, the capital of India, is quite far from Visakhapatnam (1,810 km), and the fastest way to travel this distance is by air. While there are multiple trains between these two cities, the journey can be long and exhausting. Delhi rules as the bureaucratic threshold of the country, with the presence of foreign embassies and important Government organizations headquartered there. Vizag is rising with commercial and administrative significance amongst the Southern states. Therefore, there is a growing connection between both places. Keeping this in mind, it’s inevitable to have frequent flights scheduled between Vizag and New Delhi.

There are around 16 flights flying daily from Vizag to Delhi. Of the 16 only 3 are direct flights and the remaining 13 are connecting flights on this route. The first flight leaves at 7:35 am daily. The shortest flight takes around 2 hours and 15 minutes to reach Delhi from Visakhapatnam.

The three direct flights to Delhi are:

#1 Indigo 6E 647 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 7:35 am and reaches Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at 10:00 am, taking about 2 hours and 25 minutes.

#2 Air India AI 486 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 12:30 pm and reaches New Delhi at 2:45 pm, taking about 2 hours 15 minutes.

#3 Air India AI 452 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 5:55 pm and reaches New Delhi at 8:25 pm, taking about 2 hours 30 minutes.

Here are the connecting flights to Delhi from Vizag:

#1 Indigo 6E 5394, 6E 5341 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 2:30 pm and reaches New Delhi at 8:10 pm, taking about 5 hours and 40 minutes. This one-stop flight has a layover of 1 hour 25 minutes in Mumbai.

#2 Air Asia I5 1459, I5 925 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 11:25 pm and reaches New Delhi at 7:10 am, taking about 7 hours and 45 minutes. This one-stop flight has a layover of 4 hours and 10 minutes at Bengaluru.

#3 Indigo 6E 223, 6E 2174 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 2:40 pm and reaches New Delhi at 8:30 pm, taking about 5 hours and 50 minutes. This one-stop flight has a layover of 1 hour 30 minutes at Bengaluru.

#4 Indigo 6E 6809, 6E 652 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 1:00 pm and reaches New Delhi at 6:40 pm, taking about 5 hours and 40 minutes. This one-stop flight has a layover of 2 hours and 15 minutes at Hyderabad.

#5 Indigo 6E 7167, 6E 134 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 1:25 pm and reaches New Delhi at 6:15 pm, taking about 4 hours and 50 minutes. This one-stop flight has a layover of an hour and 5 minutes at Nagpur.

#6 Indigo 6E 742, 6E 2865 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 11:35 pm and reaches New Delhi at 7:55 am, taking about 8 hours and 20 minutes. This one-stop flight has a layover of 4 hours and 45 minutes at Hyderabad.

#7 Indigo 6E 783, 6E 595 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 4:40 pm and reaches New Delhi at 10:00 pm, taking about 5 hours and 20 minutes. This one-stop flight has a layover of an hour and 35 minutes at Hyderabad.

#7 Indigo 6E 6001, 6E 2279 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 5:35 pm and reaches New Delhi at 1:00 am, taking about 7 hours and 25 minutes. This one-stop flight has a layover of 3 hours in Chennai.

#8 Spicejet SG 3240, SG 8935 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 8:55 am and reaches New Delhi at 11:30 pm, taking about 14 hours and 35 minutes. This one-stop flight has a layover of 10 hours and 25 minutes at Hyderabad.

#9 Spicejet SG 3832, SG 8935 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 2:00 pm and reaches New Delhi at 11:30 pm, taking about 9 hours and 30 minutes. This one-stop flight has a layover of 5 hours and 35 minutes at Hyderabad.

#10 Indigo 6E 235, 6E 154 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 8:35 pm and reaches New Delhi at 5:15 am, taking about 8 hours and 40 minutes. This two-stop flight has multiple layovers.

#11 Indigo 6E 742, 6E 5176 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 11:35 pm and reaches New Delhi at 9:25 am, taking about 9 hours and 50 minutes. This one-stop flight has a layover of 6 hours and 20 minutes at Hyderabad.

#12 Indigo 6E 783, 6E 6684 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 4:40 pm and reaches New Delhi at 11:10 pm, taking about 6 hours and 30 minutes. This one-stop flight has a layover of 2 hours and 45 minutes at Hyderabad.

#13 Indigo 6E 783, 6E 6684 – Departs Visakhapatnam at 6:15 pm and reaches New Delhi at 11:10 pm, taking about 4 hours and 55 minutes. This one-stop flight has a layover of an hour and 10 minutes at Hyderabad.

Boarding Information Desk

Baggage allowance depends on the class of travel and the airline. In the Visakhapatnam-Delhi Air India flight, 25 kg of checked baggage is allowed, while 8 kg of hand luggage is permitted. On the other hand, in all domestic Indigo flights, a passenger can carry 7 kg of hand baggage and 15 kg of checked baggage.

Web check-in services can be availed to avoid queues at the airport.

Delhi Tour Guide

The vast historical background of Delhi cannot be neglected. The city has been a popular entertainment hub with various places to visit. The ideal time to visit is during the months of October, November, February and March. On your visit to Delhi, one must pay a visit to these unique, state-of-the-art places in the national capital.

Prime attractions that depict a high political quotient: India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Sansad Bhavan and National War Memorial.

Examples of the great architecture of ancient times: Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb, Jantar Mantar and Purana Qila.

Attractive spots to spend a good amount of time: Lodhi Garden, Hauz Khas Fort, Akshardham Temple and National Rail Museum.

Mouth-watering street food of the city: Lajpat Nagar, Janpath, Sarojini Nagar Market, Rajouri Garden and Khan Market.

Disclaimer: In view of the pandemic, kindly note that it’s imperative to practice physical distancing and follow the safety measures.