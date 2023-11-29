Following the freak road accident involving eight school children, the Visakhapatnam district transport department has tightened the noose on auto-rickshaw drivers in the city. Enforcing stringent action against rule breakers, the officials conducted checks at busy junctions such as NAD, Kancharapalem, Gajuwaka, and others.

Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam revealed that around 130 cases were registered against school auto drivers in Visakhapatnam since 1 November 2023. He added that these checks would be further intensified given the declining passenger safety and extensive rule violations. Around 23 cases were booked in the last two days for flouting the Motor Vehicle Rules.

The deputy commissioner stated that strict action would be taken against auto drivers onboarding passengers outside the prescribed number. Alongside the special drives, the officials conducted awareness programmes for auto drivers at Yendada, Kommadi, and other places.

It is known that an unfortunate accident occurred on 22 November near RTC Complex, where eight Bethany School students were injured. Against this backdrop, parents have expressed concerns about sending their children to school on auto-rickshaws. Frequent commuters have complained about auto drivers recklessly jumping signals, sudden braking to onboard passengers, and excessive honking.

