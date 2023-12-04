In view of ensuing Cyclone Michaung hitting Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the following trains originating, terminating and passing through the jurisdiction of Waltair Division, which includes Visakhapatnam of East Coast Railway have been cancelled/ diverted to ensure the safety of passengers.

The trains cancelled due to Cyclone Michaung which pass through Visakhapatnam are:

Visakhapatnam -Tirupati Special Express (train No. 08583) leaving Visakhapatnam on 04.12.2023 is cancelled.

Tirupati- Visakhapatnam Special Express ( train No. 08584) leaving Tirupati on 05.12.2023 is cancelled.

Tiruchirappalli-Howrah express (train No. 12644) leaving Tiruchirappalli on 04.12.2023 is cancelled

The trains diverted due to Cyclone Michaung which pass through Visakhapatnam are:

Agartala –SMV Bengaluru (train No. 12504) that left Agartala on 02.12.2023 will run in diverted route via Gudur- Renigunta

Howrah- Tiruchirappalli (train No. 12663) express that left Howrah on 03.12.2023 will run in diverted route via Gudur-Renigunta-Melpakkam-Chengalputtu-Villupuram

