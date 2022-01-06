OTT platforms, such as Netflix, have become the most preferred source of entertainment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. An obvious reason is that these were the only choice a person had during the lockdown. However, post lockdown, people still prefer watching movies on the OTT platform, such as Netflix, as this is much safer as well as being more economical. For many, going to a theatre still seems to be a risk as compared to the safety of their homes. OTT platforms, such as Netflix, also became an alternate choice of release for film producers in order not to miss out on any returns. In 2021, a number of great movies, across languages, have been released as Netflix Originals.

Let us take a trip down memory lane to recollect some of the top Netflix Originals released in 2021.

#1 Cinema Bandi:

An auto-rikshaw driver finds a camera misplaced by one of the passengers in his auto. During the process of trying to make money out of the camera, by renting it out or selling it, he finds the motivation to make a low-budget film using it. The story unfolds around his efforts to successfully direct a film , despite facing many hurdles, with the help of four other locals; a still photographer, a barber, a schoolgirl, and an old man. This Telugu comedy drama was directed by debutant Praveen Kandregula and produced by Raj and DK; makers of the hit web series The Family Man. Cinema Bandi skipped theatrical release and was released as a Netflix Originals in 2021.

IMDb rating: 8/10

#2 Mandela:

Starring Yogi Babu in the titular role, this Netflix Original is a Tamil political satire directed by debutant Mandonne Ashwin. In small village, of 1,000 inhabitants, two step brothers contest for the seat of Village President. After a tied election, the deciding vote lies in the hands of a local hairstylist, Mandela. The plot revolves around how Mandela gets the brothers to develop village, with funds from their own pockets. The fate of the election rests up who wins Mandela’s heart.

IMDb rating: 9/10

#3 Mimi:

Starring Kriti Sanon as Mimi, this Hindi film is a remake of a Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Mimi, a dancer and an aspiring actress, agrees to be the surrogate for a foreign couple. With the help of a local taxi driver in convincing Mimi, by offering her financial support, they go ahead with the process. After finding out that the yet-to-be-born baby has Down Syndrome, the foreign couple abandons Mimi to fly back to their country. This causes Mimi’s life to take an unexpected turn.

IMDb rating: 9/10

#4 Minnal Murali:

Starring Tovino Thomas, this Malayalam superhero flick, released as a Netflix Originals movie, is directed by Basil Joseph. The plot is about a tailor and a tea shop worker, who gain superhero powers, after getting struck by lightning. The story unfolds around the clash between these two as the protagonist and the antagonist. This movie was dubbed into Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and English languages.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

#5 Pagglait:

A young widow, who loses her husband just 5 months after getting married, is unmoved by his death. She confesses this to her best friend, saying she never felt the connection with her late husband in the 5 months of marriage. The story unfolds around how she faces the situation with her in-laws and their family members. A few days after her husband’s death she finds out that he was deeply in love a colleague and confronts her. Starring Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta, and other prominent actors, this Hindi Netflix Original was directed by Umesh Bisht.

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

#6 The Hand of God:

This Italian drama film, directed by Paolo Sorrentino, refers to the director’s real life events during his youth. Starring Filippo Scotti as the protagonist, this movie is about how he transforms into an adult under brutal circumstances. This movie received several accolades and won the Grand Jury Prize at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. It was nominated for the Best International Film at the 94th Academy Awards.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10