The world of Indian movies offers a wide range of stories, emotions, and experiences that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With OTT platforms making these cinematic masterpieces easily accessible, there’s no better time to dive into these top IMDb Indian movies.

From timeless classics to modern gems, these top 11 Indian movies on IMDb offer narratives which will take your cinematic experience to another level.

1. 12th Fail

In Chambal village, where cheating in exams is common, Manoj Kumar Sharma aspires for a peon’s job after his 12th standard exams. However, the arrival of a strict police officer, DSP Dushyant Singh, gets in the way of his cheating, causing Manoj to fail. Inspired by DSP Singh’s honesty, Manoj sets his sights on becoming a DSP officer. The movie portrays his journey as fate leads him towards the challenging UPSC exams.

OTT Platform: Zee Telugu

2. Golmaal (1979)

A recent college graduate, Ramprasad, secures a job under the orthodox Bhavani Shankar, who disapproves of his employees having fun, and comically believes that men without moustaches lack character. To save his job after being caught at a hockey match, Ramprasad invents the concept of a clean-shaven twin brother named Laxman Prasad.

However, things become complicated when Bhavani’s daughter falls in love with Laxman and insists on marrying him, leading to a series of events involving a fake mother and a hilarious chase.

OTT Platform: Prime Video, Sony Liv

3. Nayakan

Sakthivel, the son of a union leader, stabs a policeman who killed his father and runs away to the Mumbai slum. When he grows up, he kills an inspector, Kelkar who tortures the people. Thus, he becomes the protector and mafia don of Mumbai. He marries a prostitute, Neela, and they have two children. Years later, fate catches up to him and he faces an unexpected death at the hands of his foe.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, SUN NXT

4. Maharaja (2024)

A soft-spoken barber in a small town reports the theft of his dustbin, named Lakshmi, to the police. Despite initial scepticism, the police launch an investigation, uncovering a complex web of suspects and unexpected complications. Released in 2024, Maharaja secured its place in top Indian movies on IMDB.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Apur Sanskar (1959)

After Sarbojaya’s death, Apu, a 23-year-old idealist and struggling author, gives up his dreams due to financial constraints but finds contentment in simplicity. His life takes a turn when Aparna, the sister of his university friend Pulu, enters his life, bringing youthful romance.

OTT Platform: Youtube

6. Anbe Sivam (2003)

A wise-cracking handicapped communist Nalla Sivam and an arrogant young capitalist advertisement filmmaker Anbarasu meet and get stuck together on a problematic trip from Bhubaneswar to Chennai. During their journey, they explore each other’s belief systems and discuss themes such as globalization, financial disparity, and compassion in present-day India. They discover a deep connection between their lives and gain a new understanding of each other’s perspectives.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema, Prime Video, Sun NXT, Disney+ Hotstar

7. Pariyerum Perumal

Perumal is a youth hailing from Puliyankulam village near Tirunelveli who belongs to an oppressed caste. Pariyan moves on from his hometown and secures a seat at Government Law College, where he wishes to become a lawyer like B R Ambedkar. There, he meets Jothi Mahalakshmi, a naive girl from Ambasamudram who takes it upon herself to teach English to Pariyan. Soon a slow romance blooms between them. However, Jo’s family is not happy with their relationship owing to the caste differences, and starts troubling Perumal.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

8. 3 Idiots (2009)

Rancho, an engineering student with a unique perspective, goes missing. His friends, along with his lover, embark on an adventurous journey to find him. However, the secrets that they find about Rancho change their perspectives on life. With its witty humour and fresh perspective, 3 Idiots is one of most loved Indian movies on OTT.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

9. #Home (2021)

Oliver Twist (Indrans) wants to be tech-savvy and become a better companion to his two sons, who spend more time on their phones than with their loved ones. His quest to become technologically-abled leads to a lot of chaos in the family.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

10. Manichithrathazhu (1993)

Dr Sunny Joseph, a renowned psychiatrist, travels to India to counsel a troubled female family member of a wealthy family. Despite his expertise, he is unaware of the vengeful spirit involved in the situation, posing a threat to everyone’s safety.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime

11. Black Friday (2004)

On March 12, 1993, bomb blasts rock Bombay, leading to a police investigation headed by DCP Rakesh Maria. The prime suspect, Bashir Khan, evades capture by moving across several states before his eventual arrest in Bombay. His confession reveals the indifference of authorities during the destruction of the Babri Masjid and the police’s failure to protect vulnerable communities, resulting in mass displacement.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar, Youtube

With these incredible Indian movies now available at your fingertips through OTT, it’s time to sit back and immerse yourself in the magic of Indian cinema. Whether you’re a fan of heartwarming dramas, thrilling action, or inspiring true stories, these top Indian movies on IMDb promise to keep you entertained and leave a lasting impression. Happy watching!

