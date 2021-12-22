We are at the fag end of 2021, and sitting down to hear the most streamed songs of the year, takes us through a few masterpieces, that stole Telugu audiences. Nowadays, with the advent of the social media creators economy, a song’s exposure and reach has been greatly enhanced. With a wider reach, and several only audio platforms, like Spotify, and other video-audio platforms, like YouTube, a song can be accessed using various modes. With Spotify being one of the extensively used platforms in India, we have adopted the top 10 most-streamed Telugu songs of 2021, listed by them.

This list of top 10 most-streamed Telugu songs of 2021 includes songs from upcoming movies that are scheduled to be released in 2022, like Acharya, as well as the 2018 released film – Taxiwaala. However, the list is predominantly dominated by love and slow-paced songs. With no further ado, here are Spotify’s top 10 most-streamed Telugu songs of 2021.

#1 Chitti (Jathi Ratnalu) – 2021

#2 Buttabomma (Ala Vaikunthapuramloo) – 2020

#3 Saranga Dariya (Love Story) – 2021

#4 Samajavaragamana (Ala Vaikunthapuramloo) – 2020

#5 Hey Idi Nenena (Solo Brathuke So Better) – 2020

#6 Okey Oka Lokam (Sashi) – 2021

#7 Jala Jala Jalapaatham Nuvvu (Uppena) – 2021

#8 Maate Vinadhuga (Taxiwaala) – 2018

#9 Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram (Uppena)

#10 Laahe Laahe (Acharya) – 2022