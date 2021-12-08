YouTube is the world’s third most-visited website after Google and Facebook. Over the years, with larger adoption and inclination, it has turned into a medium of expression and creativity for everyone including politicians, pop stars, video gamers, educators, advertisers, etc. Today, YouTube has become such a part and parcel of life. Users refer to this platform to seek, learn, teach, explore and earn. Catching up with the trends, here are 6 YouTubers from Vizag.

#1 Shanmukh Jaswanth

Subscribers: 42.3 lakh

Shanmukh Jaswanth was born in Vizag and is an alumnus of GITAM University. He started his career by appearing in the YouTube series VIVA, and later featured and worked in various projects with the production house Infinitum Media. Shanmukh featured in various comedy video series, and short comedy videos, and started to release them on his own YouTube Channel. In 2020, he was featured in the web series named ‘The Software DevLOVEper’. It was a breakthrough in his career where his YouTube channel shot from a few thousand subscribers to 25 lakh subscribers. Today Shanmukh is one of the highest-grossing YouTubers in India.

#2 Avula Bhargavi – Amma Chethi Vanta

Subscribers: 21.5 lakh

Avula Bhargavi is a computer science graduate from Vizag. Her mother read an article on homemakers making big on YouTube and suggested it to Bhargavi. With the help of her mother, Bhargavi uploaded her first video of a simple dish in 2017. Within a month, the mother-daughter duo had posted over 90 videos. Over the next six months, this YouTuber from Vizag sourced traditional recipes from her mother, her mother in law and derived ideas from books and the internet. Since then there was no looking back. Today with over 2 million subscribers, Amma Chethi Vanta stands out for recipes without complex ingredients and interesting tips on cooking. Tasting success on YouTube, Bhargavi has ventured out into a new channel Manalo Mana Maata. This new channel has over 2.3 lakh subscribers.

#3 Harsha Chemudu – VIVA

Subscribers: 14.3 lakh

Harsha Chemudu, better known as ‘Viva’ Harsha, is a name that needs little introduction to Telugu cine lovers. In 2010, out of the blue, when the internet was still being adopted, few college-going students came together and released students relatable web series. In no time, Viva Harsha and his team were a household name. Over the years, with youthful, peculiar, and hilarious content, VIVA has emerged to become one of South India’s most-followed channels on YouTube. For Harsha, this YouTube channel was not only a means to portray his acting skills but also launched him as a versatile actor in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI). Today, from being one of the most famous YouTubers of Vizag, playing the VIVA examiner in 2013, to playing sidekicks in mainstream movies, to leaving his mark behind in several OTT shows and movies, the Vizag lad has certainly come a long way.

#4 Madhavi – Mad Gardener

Subscribers: 4.81 lakh

Mrs Madhavi Guttikonda is a passionate gardener, who has been in this space for over a decade. Starting in 2018, this homemaker started her YouTube journey on her terrace in Vizag. Over the years, Madhavi has been encouraging organic methods of nurturing and growing plants through contemporary and advanced techniques of gardening. As the description of her YouTube channel reads, she feels that the title ‘Mad Gardener’ is apt for her as she is crazy about plants.

#5 Nikhil – Kaasko

Subscribers: 4.38 lakh

Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, aka Nikhiluuu, is a YouTuber, digital creator and host from Vizag. An alumnus of GITAM, he had hosted several events in Vizag. Post graduating, Nikhil later started acting in short films and joined as an Assistant Director in Tamada Media for Jahnavi’s Mahathalli channel. In 2019, he started his YouTube channel, wherein he introduces various concepts, challenges and pranks with Telugu entertainment industry celebrities. Off late, Nikhil’s channel, Kaasko, is also widely picked for film promotions.

#6 Ashu Reddy

Subscribers: 2.07 lakh

Ashu Reddy is an actress and model who predominantly works in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI). She rose to fame with several of her Dubsmash videos going viral. Ashu made her debut in the 2008 film Chal Mohana Ranga but came to the limelight only with her presence in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. Currently, she is an acclaimed celebrity interviewer, YouTuber and also participates in various Telugu shows on TV. On her YouTube channel, Ashu takes her audience through the various trips she makes across the world, incidents during her film shooting, and many more.

(Note: Since we had a protracted list of YouTubers from Vizag, we have confined the list to only YouTubers with over 2 lakh subscribers. If we have missed out on any YouTuber from Vizag with over 2 lakh subscribers, please let us know in the comments section.)