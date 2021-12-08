Vizag jobs: The Visakhapatnam District Health and Health Office (DM&HO) has announced 59 vacancies for the role of Pharmacist Grade 2 at the YSR urban clinics in the district on 7 December 2021. It may be noted that it would be a contract-based/outsourcing mode of recruitment, based on the merit and reservation criteria. Interested candidates can now apply for the role by downloading the application form the official website.

The recruitment notification was issued on 7 December 2021. Last day to submit the applications is 21 December 2021. The scrutiny of applications will be taking place from 21 December 2022 to 24 December 2021. The provisional merit will be displayed on 24 December 2021. The applicants can view their final results on 29 December 2021. The appointment orders, however, is scheduled to be issued by 31 December 2021.

The total number of vacancies: 59

*There might be slight variation in the number of posts available.

Eligibility Criteria/ Qualification:

The candidates must hold a D.Pharmacy / B.Pharmacy with updated council registration, in order to be eligible for the various posts.

Vizag jobs 2021: Last date for submission of application to fill in vacancies at YSR Urban Clinics

The last date to submit the application is 21 December 2021 before 5 PM in the evening. The application should be submitted along with a photocopy of the relevant documents at District Medical and Health Office in Vizag.

Required Documents:

SSC mark list

Inter mark list

P.h.GR.2 Provisional

Ph.GR2 Mark list

Counsel registration and renewal.

Experience Certificate in Government sector contract or outsourcing based both are accepted

The copies of Caste certificate, the marksheet memo or equivalent certificate with birthmarks and date of birth must be attested as well

A photocopy of the latest nativity certificate issued by Tasildhar (under the provision of G.O.M.s No.3 social welfare ( Tribal Welfare Edn.2) Department dated: 10-1-2000, all mark sheets, certificates by Para Medical Board, and experience certificate should be furnished as well.

Pay Scale:

The pay scale will be based on the rank or the position of the candidates.