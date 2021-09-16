Having quite a few twists and turns, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has been a roller coaster ride until now. With Sarayu being voted out in the first elimination, eighteen participants are left to tussle it out for the title this time around. Among them is Vizag boy Shanmukh Jaswanth.

This week’s episode started with a hard-fought, pillow snatching task. The eighteen participants were divided into two groups of nine each. The task led to violent acts and serious allegations amongst the participants, leaving its viewers startled.

While all this is the hot side of Bigg Boss, the latest promo from the most-watched Telugu reality show depicted another angle. Shanmukh Jaswanth is celebrating his 27th birthday on Thursday, and the showrunners are leaving no stone unturned to gift this Vizag boy a memorable day. Stepping up the anticipation, Star Maa, the channel airing the show has released a promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

In the latest promo, Shanmukh Jaswanth is seen bonding with other co-participants. While RJ Kajal asks him compromising questions, Anchor Ravi is seen pulling his leg. Shanmukh has been very vocal about missing his girlfriend, Deepthi Sunaina on the show, and the showrunners arranged just the thing he would have longed for. As a birthday surprise, Shanmukh Jaswanth receives a video greeting from Deepthi Sunaina. The promo also shows the contestants screaming to the skies celebrating the day.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Timings and Streaming Platform:

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is being aired on Star Maa. The show is telecast at 10:00 pm on weekdays and at 9:00 pm on weekends. Viewers can also catch the action on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates on Shanmukh Jaswanth in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.