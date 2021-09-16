Announcing thirty-eight new domestic and international non-stop flights, SpiceJet has launched a direct flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai. This will be the airline’s first flight that connects Vizag directly with Mumbai.

Congrats #Visakhapatnam on launch of direct flights from #Visakhapatnam to #Mumbai. It was inaugurated by Shri. @JM_Scindia, Hon’ble Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Shri. @Gen_VKSingh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation of India with our CMD. Mr. #AjaySingh. pic.twitter.com/lZ3QYDO9W8 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 15, 2021



Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, flagged off the SpiceJet non-stop flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai, in a virtual event on Wednesday. It was done in the presence of the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, and for Road Transport and Highways, General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd).

#1 Vizag to Mumbai

Flight No. SG-436 will leave Visakhapatnam at 9:50 am and will reach Mumbai at 11:45 am. This flight will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

#2 Mumbai to Vizag

Flight No. SG-435 will leave Mumbai at 7:15 am and will reach Vizag at 9:00 am. This flight will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Visakhapatnam South Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, flagged off the flight from Visakhapatnam International Airport. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar said that this new airline service will be helpful to the people of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, East Godavari, and West Godavari Districts.

Other Major Announcements