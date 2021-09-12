It is just the first week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, and the showrunners already seem to be stepping up the drama inside the house. Usually, the first week of the show skips the Monday nominations ritual. This time around, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 had its nominations in the first week itself and will subsequently have its first elimination on Sunday.

The first week of Season 5 witnessed the nomination of Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Maanas Nagulapalli, Jaswanth Jessie, Sarayu, and Hamida Khatoon. While the episodes during the week declared Anchor Ravi, Hamida, RJ Kajal, and Maanas into the safe zone, Jaswanth Jessie and Sarayu still remain in the danger zone. And if a few reports are anything to go by, Sarayu might be the one who will be the first elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 in the first week.

Show host Akkineni Nagarjuna lit up the show with a special appearance during the Saturday weekend episode. Apart from interacting with the housemates, the actor gave a quick run-through of the first week’s performance by each contestant.



Later the housemates played the game ‘Evaritho Set, Evaritho Cut’. The game involved each contestant choosing one best and one worst candidate in the house. This episode also saw a war of words between the captain, Siri Hanmanth, and Umadevi.



Going by what happened in Saturday’s episode, the host Akkineni Nagarjuna is expected to announce the name of the eliminated contestant in the Sunday episode.

Where to watch Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 First week elimination:

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is being aired on Star Maa. The show is telecast at 10:00 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends when the elimination process takes place. Viewers can also catch the action on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The elimination results will be announced on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more regular updates of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.