In an unfortunate incident, three members of a family were killed in a road accident on Thursday near Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam. A speeding lorry hit the motorbike on which the family was travelling.

As per the police report, the victims were returning to Visakhapatnam after attending a family function at Polipalli village in Bhogapuram Mandal. The accident took place near Chandrampalem High School in Madhurawada on NH16 (National Highway 16).

The deceased were identified as Polipalli Ramana, his wife Ramabhai alias Lakshmi, and their daughter Danthi Kumari. They are residents of Relli Veedhi area in Visakhapatnam. The family were hit and dragged under the tyres of the speeding lorry in a road accident near Madhurawada. This lorry was from Odisha and on its way to Atchutapuram. The police have registered the case and are investigating further.

The national highways, over years, have witnessed a number of such accidents despite many measures taken by the Andhra Pradesh Traffic Police. Despite having speed limits on highways and other safety rules. Recently, the Vizag Traffic Police have set new rules and regulations to make road traffic much safer. One of the most important rules has been not allowing more than two people on a two-wheeler and also ensuring the usage of helmets. Many people do get away with a third person being a child or minor. Accidents like this definitely emphasises on the importance of following road safety rules and traffic guidelines.